LAV Ada Shot Glasses - 150ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Ada range of Shot Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. With their classic, clean-cut silhouette, these micro tumblers will sit perfectly within both traditional and contemporary decor alike, while the large 150ml capacity offers ample room for shots and spirits of all kinds and colours. As with all LAV glassware, these pieces are dishwasher safe for simple, hassle-free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Ada collection is sure to fill your home with LAV.