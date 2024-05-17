Marketplace.
image 1 of LAV Bardi Willi Becher Beer Glasses - 370ml - Clear - Pack of 6
image 1 of LAV Bardi Willi Becher Beer Glasses - 370ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 2 of LAV Bardi Willi Becher Beer Glasses - 370ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 3 of LAV Bardi Willi Becher Beer Glasses - 370ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 4 of LAV Bardi Willi Becher Beer Glasses - 370ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 5 of LAV Bardi Willi Becher Beer Glasses - 370ml - Clear - Pack of 6

LAV Bardi Willi Becher Beer Glasses - 370ml - Clear - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£10.00

£10.00/each

LAV Bardi Willi Becher Beer Glasses - 370ml - Clear - Pack of 6
This set of Bardi Beer Glasses from LAV make it easy to add safety, practicality and durability to your glassware collection. It's the perfect serving vessel for your craft beers, IPA and Ales, with a beautiful sleek shape specially tailored to transform every sip into a true tasting sensation. This 370ml sleek beer glass has style and sophistication to provide a bold elegant touch to any table it meets. A seamless straight edge glass that has no trouble getting the attention it deserves. The smooth lines and rolled rims make for a comfortable drinking experience. With a variety of uses whether it be a chilled refreshing beer, an ice filled lemonade with a generous lemon wedge or a casual glass of tap water, this glass will fill your needs without worry. The reinforced base is designed to improve strength and resilience ensuring a long life or uses. It's perfect for home or professional kitchens, restaurants, cafes or bars.

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here