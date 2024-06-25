LAV Ella Highball Glasses - 495ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware with the EllaHighball Glasses from LAV. Exuding simple elegance and refined sophistication, the subtle angles of these glasses' silhouettes have been designed to provide the perfect tasting experience. The shape allows ample room for the complex flavours and aromas of your favourite highball cocktails to mature and develop, before encouraging them upward to gather at the top, serving as the perfect invitation for their guest to engage their senses. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Ella range of stem and glassware is sure to fill your home with LAV.