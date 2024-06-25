image 1 of LAV Ella Highball Glasses - 495ml - Clear - Pack of 6
image 1 of LAV Ella Highball Glasses - 495ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 2 of LAV Ella Highball Glasses - 495ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 3 of LAV Ella Highball Glasses - 495ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 4 of LAV Ella Highball Glasses - 495ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 5 of LAV Ella Highball Glasses - 495ml - Clear - Pack of 6

LAV Ella Highball Glasses - 495ml - Clear - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

LAV Ella Highball Glasses - 495ml - Clear - Pack of 6
Bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware with the EllaHighball Glasses from LAV. Exuding simple elegance and refined sophistication, the subtle angles of these glasses' silhouettes have been designed to provide the perfect tasting experience. The shape allows ample room for the complex flavours and aromas of your favourite highball cocktails to mature and develop, before encouraging them upward to gather at the top, serving as the perfect invitation for their guest to engage their senses. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Ella range of stem and glassware is sure to fill your home with LAV.

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here