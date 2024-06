LAV Empire Snifter Beer Glasses - 590ml - Clear - Pack of 6

This set of Beer Glasses from LAV make it easy to add safety, practicality and durability to your glassware collection. It's the perfect serving vessel for your favourite craft beers, IPA and Ales, with a distinctive shape specially tailored to transform every sip into a true tasting experience. The craft beer industry is experiencing a real boom period, with increasing numbers of consumers abandoning the tired palates of the traditional 'mainstream' lagers and ales in favour of the almost limitless variety of options now readily available from small-scale and independent breweries. The snifter shaped silhouette with a capacity of 590ml caters for any large beverage of your choice. The glass tapers towards the rim which provides a stylish edge and an easy hold. This shape encourages the aromatics produced by the beer to develop and intensify, before trapping them in a lively head that lingers for your continued enjoyment and appreciation. The addition of a short stem allows you to cup the base of the glass, aiding heat transfer and thereby bringing ales and stronger craft beers to their optimum temperature.