LAV Derin Turkish Tea Glass Saucers - 13cm - Clear - Pack of 6

The Derin range of Glass Teacup Saucers from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. When it comes to tableware, few things can offer an immediate sense of premium quality and sophistication like the use of glass. The subtle horizontal ridges that encircle these plates evoke images of soft waves lapping against the shore - a perfect solution for seaside bars, coastal restaurants or anybody with an affinity for the nautical / riverbank theme. A central indentation helps keep your glass in place, while cleaning at the end of service is a doddle thanks to these pieces, dishwasher safe construction. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Derin collection is sure to fill your home with LAV.