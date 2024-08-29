LAV Aras Highball Glasses - 360ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Aras range of Highball Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. Taking inspiration from classic glassware design, each tumbler in the Aras collection features a ridged multi-faceted shape that promotes stability and balance - secure in the hand and less likely to roll off a surface if knocked over. The generous 360ml capacity creates an ideal vessel for serving a variety of vibrant highball cocktails, while also opening the usage of these glasses up to bottled beers, soft drinks and juices. As with all LAV glassware, the Aras Highball Glasses are dishwasher safe, for hassle free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Aras collection of Glass Drinking Tumblers is sure to fill your home with LAV.