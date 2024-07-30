LAV Derin Highball Glasses - 350ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Derin range of Highball Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. Bold and dynamic, the striking angular silhouette of these tumblers immediately captures the imagination of their audience, inspiring visions of research laboratories on the foremost frontiers of scientific discovery, or of spaceships boldly going to a galaxy far, far away. This unique shape provides its practical benefits, too - easy and comfortable to hold, the strong taper of the glass at once both concentrates the flavours and aromas of your drink of choice, and then invites them forward, turning every sip into a true tasting experience. A reinforced base provides security, giving you the confidence to see these vessel last you to infinity and beyond. A 350ml capacity serves as the perfect vessel for vibrant highball cocktails, as well as bottled beers, soft drinks and juices. As with all LAV glassware, these Derin Glasses are dishwasher safe, for hassle free cleaning.