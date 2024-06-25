LAV Diamond Whisky Glasses - 215ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Diamond range of Water Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. Traditionally a girl's best friend, the soft, angular design of these glasses is guaranteed to put a sparkle in the eyes of any gender, sitting effortlessly within both traditional and contemporary interiors alike. The 310ml capacity makes them a perfect serving vessel for all manner of cocktail creations, as well as spirits, soft drinks and more. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Diamond collection is sure to fill your home with LAV.