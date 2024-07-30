LAV Empire Highball Glasses - 510ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Empire range of Highball Cocktail Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. The elegant curves of these tumblers have been carefully crafted for optimum comfort in your hand, matching the shape of your fingers as they wrap around. A large 510ml capacity makes them perfect for lavish servings of your favourite highball cocktails, though they would be equally suited to bottled beers, soft drinks, juices and even water. As with all LAV glassware, the Empire Highball Glasses are dishwasher safe, for hassle free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Empire collection of Glass Drinking Tumblers is sure to fill your home with LAV.