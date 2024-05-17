LAV Elegan Whisky Glasses - 315ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Elegan range of Whisky Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. With sharp, angular sides that descend towards a series of corrugated ridges, the bold styling of these tumblers will bring a striking, futuristic air to any drinks service. The 315ml capacity makes these glasses the perfect vessel for serving your favourite scotch, bourbon or whisky, as well as soft drinks, juices and lowball cocktails. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, these Whiskey Tumblers are sure to fill your home with LAV.