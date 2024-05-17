LAV Empire Whiskey Glasses - 405ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Empire range of Tumbler Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. Crafted to a distinctive bowl shape that immediately captures the attention of their audience, these glasses are designed for maximum comfort in your hand, while the tapered rim allows the finer notes and aromas of your scotch or old fashioned to fully develop, making every sip an experience. A large 405ml volume is perfect for everything from spirits and liquors to bottled beers, soft drinks, juices and water. As with all LAV glassware, the Empire Tumbler Glasses are dishwasher safe for convenient, hassle-free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Empire collection of Glass Drinking Tumblers is sure to fill your home with LAV.