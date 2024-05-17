Marketplace.
LAV Elegan Shot Glasses - 80ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Elegan range of Shot Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. With sharp, angular sides that descend towards a series of corrugated ridges, the bold styling of these tumblers will bring a striking, futuristic air to any drinks service. The 80ml capacity makes these glasses the perfect vessel for serving shots, schnapps and spirits of all kinds and colours! Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, these Whiskey Tumblers are sure to fill your home with LAV.

