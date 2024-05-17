Marketplace.
LAV Misket Brandy Snifter Glasses - 390ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Savour your favourite Scotch, Bourbon or Brandy in sophisticated style with these Misket Snifter Glasses from LAV. The shape of the snifter glass has been meticulously crafted over generations to draw the maximum flavour and fragrance from distilled spirits. The short stem and rounded base allows the glass to be cupped in the hand, warming your drink and unlocking its aroma which gathers at the tapered rim primed and ready for nosing. The large 390ml capacity also allows this glass to be used for enjoying high APV ales, stouts and porters - truly a must-have for any budding connoisseur! Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Misket collection of Drinking Glassware is sure to fill your home with LAV.

