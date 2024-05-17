LAV Misket Glass Champagne Saucers - 235ml - Pack of 6

Add some Art Deco opulence to your glassware collection with the Misket collection of Glass Champagne Coupe Saucers from LAV. Originally designed in the mid-17th Century, the Champagne Coupe is most famously associated with the 'Roaring '20s' in the United States, thanks to its regular appearance in high profile media such as The Great Gatsby and Boardwalk Empire. As a result of this - in addition to a rather racy but sadly long-debunked rumour regarding its conception involving Marie Antoinette - the Coupe maintains a reputation of elegance, sophistication and aspiration; the perfect serving vessel for trendy drinking establishments or for those seeking to recreate the ambience of one at home! Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, these glasses are sure to fill your home with LAV.