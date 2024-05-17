LAV Nevakar White Wine Glasses - 200ml - Clear

The Nevakar range of Wine Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. Exuding simple elegance and refined sophistication, the Tulip-style silhouette of these glasses has been designed to provide the perfect wine tasting experience. The exaggerated bowl shape provides ample room for the complex flavours and aromas of your wine to mature and develop before encouraging them upward to gather at the top, serving as the perfect invitation for their guest to engage their senses. A subtle flare at the lip of the glass directs the wine across as much of the tongue as possible, maximising flavour. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Nevakar collection of Stemware is sure to fill your home with LAV.