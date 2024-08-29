LAV Liberty Highball Glasses - 360ml - Clear - Pack of 6

These Liberty Highball Cocktail Glasses from LAV marry sleek, contemporary styling with crystal clarity and a robust construction that will quench the thirst of even the most demanding drinkware connoisseur. The 360ml capacity creates an ideal vessel for a variety of vibrant highball cocktails, while also opening the usage of these glasses up to bottled beers, soft drinks and juices. Each glass features a reinforced base for maximum strength, as well as a soft rolled rim for protection against chipping if knocked or dropped. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Liberty collection of Drinking Glassware is sure to fill your home with LAV.