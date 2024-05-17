LAV Helen Stacking Whisky Glasses - 325ml - Pack of 6

Add a splash of striking Eastern Mediterranean style to your drinks cabinet or dining table with these Helen Stacking Whisky Glasses from LAV. Ever since its mid-90s foundation amongst the rolling hills of western Turkey, LAV has prided itself on its reputation as an innovative and technology-oriented company, a reputation that has fuelled its growth to become one of the leading global producers in glass drinkware and tableware. The Helen collection follows in that proud tradition, paring sharp straight sides with an embossed line decoration to create a spellbinding modern style statement that'll dazzle both fingertips and tongues alike! That same design also allows each glass to be stacked inside one another without sticking - a perfect storage solution for places where space is at a premium!