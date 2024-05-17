LAV Noniq Pint Beer Glasses - 570ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Noniq range of Beer Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. Based on the classic "Nonic" silhouette, the shape of these pint glasses is immediately identifiable by the soft bulging effect that occurs just below the rim. This seemingly innocuous stylistic feature, in fact, offers three key benefits: It improves the grip around the glass; It helps to prevent the glasses from sticking together when stacked, and It improves the strength of the glass, and serves to protect the rim from being chipped if dropped (hence the name "no nick"). The 570ml capacity of these glasses makes them perfect for serving full pints of beers, lagers, stouts, ciders and ales. As with all LAV glassware, these Noniq glasses are dishwasher safe for hassle free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Noniq collection of Beer Glasses is sure to fill your home with LAV.