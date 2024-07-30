LAV Misket White Wine Glasses - 170ml - Pack of 6

Toast to good friends and magic moments in Eastern Mediterranean style with these Misket White Wine Glasses from LAV. Ever since its mid-90s foundation amongst the rolling hills of western Turkey, LAV has prided itself on its reputation as an innovative and technology-oriented company, a reputation that has fuelled its growth to become one of the leading global producers in glass drinkware and tableware. The Misket collection follows in that proud tradition, with its deceptively simple silhouette disguising a design diligently detailed towards the serving of your favourite Sauvignon Blanc or Chardonnay. The smooth bowl silhouette offers ample room for the wine's complex flavours to develop and intertwine, while the subtle tapered rim gathers the fragrance notes towards the nose, transforming every sip into a true tasting experience.