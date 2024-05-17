Marketplace.
image 1 of LAV 12 Piece Keops Glassware Set - Clear
image 1 of LAV 12 Piece Keops Glassware Set - Clearimage 2 of LAV 12 Piece Keops Glassware Set - Clearimage 3 of LAV 12 Piece Keops Glassware Set - Clearimage 4 of LAV 12 Piece Keops Glassware Set - Clearimage 5 of LAV 12 Piece Keops Glassware Set - Clear

LAV 12 Piece Keops Glassware Set - Clear

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£16.00

£16.00/each

LAV 12 Piece Keops Glassware Set - Clear
The Keops range of Drinking Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. With a classic diamond cut design that harkens back to the glory days of the Art Deco movement, these tumblers are certain to infuse any interior with a subtle dash of true vintage style. As the light catches the soft ridges of the glass, an ornate reflective display is cast upon nearby surfaces, immediately capturing the attention of its audience. This set comprises 6 highball glasses and 6 tumblers; your perfect serving solution for drinks of all shapes, grapes and sizes! Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Keops collection of Drinking Tumbler Glasses is sure to fill your home with LAV.

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here