LAV Fiesta Pina Colada Glasses - 460ml - Clear - Pack of 6

This set of six 460ml Classic Stemmed Pina Colada Cocktail Glasses from LAV is a must-have for any summer garden barbecue or tropical themed cocktail party. Crafted in the traditional hurricane glass mould, these glasses are guaranteed to be a showstopper in any setting. The large 460ml capacity allows for lavish servings of your favourite cocktails, while the inclusion of an elegant stem allows for fingers to be kept away from the drink, thereby keeping your drink colder for longer - perfect for frozen variations! In an age where the presentation of food and drink has become an art form in itself, the Classic Stemmed Pina Colada Cocktail Glasses will ensure your guests are always served in style and with LAV.