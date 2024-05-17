LAV Misket Magarita Glasses - 300ml - Pack of 6

The Misket range of Margarita Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bringing contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. Taking inspiration from the classic Margarita silhouette, the two-tier bowl provides an elegant serving solution for your favourite summer cocktails, with a deep well perfectly primed for packing full of crushed ice for frozen variations. The elongated stem ensures fingers are kept well clear of your drink, keeping it cooler, crisper and more refreshing for longer. As with all LAV glassware, the Misket collection is dishwasher safe, for hassle-free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, these glasses are sure to fill your home with LAV.