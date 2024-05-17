LAV Misket Gin & Tonic Glasses - 645ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Misket range of Gin & Tonic Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. Taking inspiration from the classic Spanish Copa Balloon shape, the large bowl of these goblets allows you to pack full of crushed ice, fruits, vegetables and botanicals to create the ultimate in juniper-based decadence. The elegant, elongated stem ensures fingers are kept well clear of your drink, keeping it cooler, crisper and more refreshing for longer. As with all LAV glassware, the Misket Gin & Tonic Glasses are dishwasher safe, for hassle free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, these glasses are sure to fill your home with LAV.