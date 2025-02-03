LAV Lal Whiskey Glasses - 345ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Lal collection of drinking glasses from LAV represents the ultimate fusion of striking, contemporary design and restaurant-ready durability, allowing you to satisfy the thirst of even the most discerning drinkware connoisseur. The distinctive shape focuses the flavours and aromas of your chosen beverage at the tapered tip of the glass, transforming every sip into a multisensory tasting experience. The reinforced base is sturdy enough to suit both the home and professional establishments alike, while a soft rolled rim offers additional resistance against chipping if knocked or dropped. With a 345ml capacity, these glasses make a sleek serving vessel for your favourite malted spirits, as well as bottled beers, soft drinks, smoothies and more. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Lal collection of Drinking Glassware is sure to fill your home with LAV.

Sold by Rinkit