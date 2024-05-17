LAV Nora Glass Tumblers - 255ml - Pack of 6

Add a splash of striking Eastern Mediterranean style to your drinks cabinet or dining table with these Nora Whisky Glasses from LAV. Ever since its mid-90s foundation amongst the rolling hills of western Turkey, LAV has prided itself on its reputation as an innovative and technology-oriented company, a reputation that has fuelled its growth to become one of the leading global producers in glass drinkware and tableware. The Nora collection follows in that proud tradition, with a linear etched decoration taking inspiration from the movement of stars across the night sky to create a spellbinding serving vessel that'll dazzle diners from here to infinity and beyond! The 255ml capacity makes these tumblers perfect for serving a variety of beverages, from fruit juices, milk and smoothies to whisky, cocktails and soft drinks.