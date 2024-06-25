LAV Gaia Stemless White Wine Glasses - 360ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Gaia collection of wine glasses from LAV brings a contemporary twist to traditional glassware, with a striking stemless design perfect for outdoor events and packed-out party venues. While wine traditionalists may scoff at the thought of a stemless glass, there are some scenarios where a tall, top-heavy design proves far more trouble than its worth. Picnics, for example - the eternal search for a plot of parkland level enough to prevent your Pinot toppling over your tuna sandwiches! - or a house party where any surfaces are a) limited, b) small or c) above a carpet which is a very different colour to the contents of the glass! These Gaia glasses serve as the solution to uneven terrain and unsteady elbows alike, thanks to a low centre of gravity that makes them far more resilient against nudges, knocks and tumbles. The classic Burgundy silhouette provides your wine of choice with plenty of room to breathe, bringing the finer bouquets and flavours to the fore and transforming every sip into a tantalising tasting experience!