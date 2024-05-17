LAV Vega Glass Coffee Mugs - 300ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Bring cool contemporary style to any tea or coffee morning with these Glass Tea and Coffee Mugs from LAV. Crafted from tempered glass, these pieces possess a strength and resistance that will stand up effortlessly to the rigours of home and professional establishments alike. That same resistance also applies to extreme changes in heat, meaning you can serve fresh, hot tea or coffee without fear of cracking. The crystal clarity provides a natural showpiece for those who want to show off their barista skills - whether through lattes and other layered hot drinks, or for witnessing the steeping of fruit or floral teas in action. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Vega collection of Drinking Glassware is sure to fill your home with LAV.