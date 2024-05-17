LAV Ring Shot Glasses - 65ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Ring range of Shot Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. As the name suggests, each glass in the collection has been delicately adorned with a series of rings that appear to hang loosely around the midriff at different angles, creating an intoxicating sense of dynamic movement, playfulness and freedom - perfect for anybody looking to bring some lightness and levity to their home decor. The large 65ml capacity of these glasses makes them perfect for serving a variety of daring and dynamic shots, shooters, slammers and spirits. As with all LAV glassware, the Ring collection is dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Ring collection of Shot Glasses is sure to fill your home with LAV.