Marketplace.
image 1 of LAV Lal Sherry Glasses - 80ml - Clear - Pack of 6
image 1 of LAV Lal Sherry Glasses - 80ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 2 of LAV Lal Sherry Glasses - 80ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 3 of LAV Lal Sherry Glasses - 80ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 4 of LAV Lal Sherry Glasses - 80ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 5 of LAV Lal Sherry Glasses - 80ml - Clear - Pack of 6

LAV Lal Sherry Glasses - 80ml - Clear - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£11.00

£11.00/each

LAV Lal Sherry Glasses - 80ml - Clear - Pack of 6
The Lal collection of wine and champagne glasses from LAV represents the ultimate fusion of striking, contemporary design and restaurant-ready durability, allowing you to satisfy the thirst of even the most discerning drinkware connoisseur. The distinctive shape focuses the flavours and aromas of your chosen beverage at the tapered tip of the glass, transforming every sip into a multisensory tasting experience. The elongated stem is elegant, yet sturdy enough to suit both home and professional establishments alike, while a soft rolled rim offers additional resistance against chipping if knocked or dropped. The compact 80ml capacity offers ample room for all manner of spirits, liqueurs and other micro-mixological masterpieces, as well as smaller desserts, amuse-bouches and more. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Lal collection of Drinking Glassware is sure to fill your home with LAV.

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here