LAV Lal Sherry Glasses - 80ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Lal collection of wine and champagne glasses from LAV represents the ultimate fusion of striking, contemporary design and restaurant-ready durability, allowing you to satisfy the thirst of even the most discerning drinkware connoisseur. The distinctive shape focuses the flavours and aromas of your chosen beverage at the tapered tip of the glass, transforming every sip into a multisensory tasting experience. The elongated stem is elegant, yet sturdy enough to suit both home and professional establishments alike, while a soft rolled rim offers additional resistance against chipping if knocked or dropped. The compact 80ml capacity offers ample room for all manner of spirits, liqueurs and other micro-mixological masterpieces, as well as smaller desserts, amuse-bouches and more. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Lal collection of Drinking Glassware is sure to fill your home with LAV.