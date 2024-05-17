LAV Odin Whiskey Glasses - 330ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Add a little Art Deco opulence and style to your drinks cabinet, bar or restaurant with these Odin Whisky Glasses from LAV. Each piece in this collection features a striking diamond cut glass decoration that harkens back to the classic era of 1920's America - think speakeasys, flappers and the Great Gatsby! The subtle ridges and ripples that adorn the sides and base of each glass cast intricate reflections on nearby surfaces, captivating their audience as they dance and dazzle in the light. The 330ml capacity provides the perfect serving vessel for your favourite Scotch, whiskey or bourbon, whether straight-up or on the rocks. These glasses will also make a great container for bottled beers, fruit juices, smoothies and more.