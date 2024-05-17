LAV Misket Martini Glasses - 175ml - Pack of 6

The Misket range of Martini Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bringing contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. Crafted into the iconic inverted cone shape, these glasses are immediately recognisable, a versatile serving vessel for a variety of classic mixological masterpieces, from Manhattans to Martinis, Sidecars to Cosmopolitans and more. The elongated stem ensures your drink stays colder for longer, away from the residual heat of the fingers, while the sloping sides and wide surface area serve to accentuate the flavours and aromas of your drink, transforming every sip into a true tasting experience. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, these glasses are sure to fill your home with LAV.