Bormioli Rocco Bartender Novecento Champagne Saucers - 220ml - Pack of 6

Serve stirring Italian elegance to your glassware collection with the Bartender Novecento collection from Bormioli Rocco.

An exercise in engineering excellence, each glass in this collection has been crafted from a single piece of glass, resulting in a product that is as resiliant as it is elegant.

The classic silhouette provides the perfect serving vessel for your favourite sparkling wine, as well as Espresso Martinis, Grasshoppers and more, while the ultra-fine laser-cut rim ensures the finest flavour in every sip.

As with all Bormioli Rocco glassware, the Bartender Novecento range is dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleaning.