LAV Keops Whisky Glasses - 345ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Keops range of Whisky Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. With a classic diamond cut design that harkens back to the glory days of the Art Deco movement, these tumblers are certain to infuse any interior with a subtle dash of true vintage style. As the light catches the soft ridges of the glass, an ornate reflective display is cast upon nearby surfaces, immediately capturing the attention of its audience. The 345ml capacity creates an ideal vessel for serving double measures of your favourite scotch, bourbon or whisky - either straight-up, on the rocks or as the base of a refreshing lowball cocktail - while also catering perfectly for bottled beers, soft drinks and juices. As with all LAV glassware, the Keops range is dishwasher safe for hassle free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Keops collection of Drinking Tumbler Glasses is sure to fill your home with LAV.