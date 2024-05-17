LAV Liberty Shot Glasses - 65ml - Clear - Pack of 6

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This pack of 6 Liberty Shot Glasses from LAV is a must-have addition to any home bar or cocktail cabinet. A classic, clean-cut silhouette sits perfectly within both classic and contemporary spaces alike, while the compact 65ml capacity offers ample serving space for all manner of mixological concoctions and combinations. The robust base ensures these micro-tumblers will be able to keep the party going night after night and, as with all LAV glassware, the Liberty collection is dishwasher safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or for pleasure, the Liberty collection of Glassware Tumblers is sure to fill your home with LAV.

This pack of 6 Liberty Shot Glasses from LAV is a must-have addition to any home bar or cocktail cabinet. A classic, clean-cut silhouette sits perfectly within both classic and contemporary spaces alike, while the compact 65ml capacity offers ample serving space for all manner of mixological concoctions and combinations. The robust base ensures these micro-tumblers will be able to keep the party going night after night and, as with all LAV glassware, the Liberty collection is dishwasher safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or for pleasure, the Liberty collection of Glassware Tumblers is sure to fill your home with LAV.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.