LAV Vega Water Glasses - 340ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Vega range of Water Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. Just as jazz legend Miles Davis once theorised that the greatness in his musical genre lies in the notes you don't play, so too can the absence of design represent great design in itself. Less is more, as they say. With a simple, sleek silhouette, these glasses serve as the perfect base vessel, able to sit effortlessly within a variety of decor styles and allow the contents contained within them to truly take centre stage. The 340ml capacity of these water glasses makes for an ideal vessel in which to serve juices and soft drinks, while also allowing for bottled beers, water and spirits. As with all LAV glassware, the Vega range is dishwasher safe for hassle free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Vega collection of Water Glasses is sure to fill your home with LAV.