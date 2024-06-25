RCR Crystal 6 Piece Marilyn Whisky Glasses Set - 337ml

Add sumptuous Italian style to your glassware collection with these Marilyn Whisky Glasses from RCR Crystal. Expertly crafted using the RCR's trademark LUXION Eco-Crystal Glass, each of these pieces features exceptional brilliance and transparency, providing the perfect vessel from which to sample all manner of luxurious malted spirits and liqueurs. The intricate cut glass decoration and embellishments infuse any atmosphere with an air of Art Deco opulence, dazzling their audience as they dance beneath the lights. LUXION Eco-Crystal Glass is produced using electric furnaces powered by energy derived directly or indirectly from renewable resources, and is 100% recyclable. The result is a glass that is as kind to our environment as it is beautiful to behold - the perfect balance to satisfy both home and home planet alike!