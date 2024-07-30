Marketplace.
image 1 of LAV Roma Whisky Glasses - 295ml - Clear - Pack of 6
image 1 of LAV Roma Whisky Glasses - 295ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 2 of LAV Roma Whisky Glasses - 295ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 3 of LAV Roma Whisky Glasses - 295ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 4 of LAV Roma Whisky Glasses - 295ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 5 of LAV Roma Whisky Glasses - 295ml - Clear - Pack of 6

LAV Roma Whisky Glasses - 295ml - Clear - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£10.00

£10.00/each

LAV Roma Whisky Glasses - 295ml - Clear - Pack of 6
The Roma range of Water Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. The sleek, minimalist styling of these glasses allows them to sit effortlessly within a wide array of decor styles, taking willing position as the base vessel that allows the vibrancy of its contents to take centre stage. The inclusion of a flared "foot" at the base of the glass aids strength and stability. With a 295ml capacity, these glasses are the perfect vessel for serving table water, juices, soft drinks and more. As with all LAV glassware, the Roma glasses are dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Roma collection of Drinking Tumbler Glasses is sure to fill your home with LAV.

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here