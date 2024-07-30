LAV Roma Whisky Glasses - 295ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Roma range of Water Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. The sleek, minimalist styling of these glasses allows them to sit effortlessly within a wide array of decor styles, taking willing position as the base vessel that allows the vibrancy of its contents to take centre stage. The inclusion of a flared "foot" at the base of the glass aids strength and stability. With a 295ml capacity, these glasses are the perfect vessel for serving table water, juices, soft drinks and more. As with all LAV glassware, the Roma glasses are dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Roma collection of Drinking Tumbler Glasses is sure to fill your home with LAV.