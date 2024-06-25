LAV Odin Highball Glasses - 356ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Add a little Art Deco opulence and style to your drinks cabinet, bar or restaurant with these Odin Highball Glasses from LAV. Each piece in this collection features a striking diamond cut glass decoration that harkens back to the classic era of 1920's America - think speakeasys, flappers and the Great Gatsby! The subtle ridges and ripples that adorn the sides and base of each glass cast intricate reflections on nearby surfaces, captivating their audience as they dance and dazzle in the light. The 355ml capacity provides the perfect serving vessel for all manner of vibrant highball cocktails, as well as everything from bottled beers and iced tea to fruit juices, smoothies and beyond!