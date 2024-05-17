Bormioli Rocco Florian Champagne Flutes - 210ml - Blue - Pack of 6

Add sumptuous Italian style and sophistication to your home, bar or restaurant with the Florian glassware collection from Bormioli Rocco.

Featuring soft, petal-like ridges and ornately-sculpted stems, the timeless elegance of these flutes makes them a sure-fire show-stealer in any environment.

The classic flute design and 210ml capacity provides the perfect serving vessel for your favourite sparkling wine, while an ultra-fine lasered rim offers a smooth transition from glass to mouth for a more refined tasting experience.

The vibrant Lucent Blue coloured stem - applied during production using Bormioli Rocco's special 'Infinity Colour' technology - has been designed to maintain its appearance throughout the lifespan of the glass, and is both recyclable and dishwasher-safe.