LAV Venue Glass Champagne Flutes - 220ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Toast your favourite tipple in style with these Venue Glass Champagne Flutes from LAV. The subtle styling of these Champagne Flutes brings an air of elegant sophistication to any dining table, accentuated by the crystal clarity and shine of the materials. The classic shape provides the perfect environment for the flavours and aromas of your wine to develop, transforming every sip into a true tasting experience. As with all LAV glassware, the Venue Champagne Flutes are dishwasher safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Venue collection of Drinking Glassware is sure to fill your home with LAV.