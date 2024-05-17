Rink Drink Glass Beer Mugs - 500ml - Pack of 2

This product's currently out of stock

Serve your favourite lagers, sours, craft beers and ales in classic continental style with these Glass Beer Mugs from Rink Drink. The extra-thick glass walls of these classic tankards have been designed to perfectly preserve the temperature of your favourite pilsners, pale ales and porters, ensuring satisfaction in every sip. An ergonomic handle offers comfort and convenience, while the reinforced base provides a sure-fire showpiece with its elegant ridges that dance in the light. As with all Rink Drink glassware, these glasses are dishwasher safe for convenient, hassle-free cleaning.

