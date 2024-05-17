Marketplace.
image 1 of Rink Drink Spanish Gin Glasses - 730ml - Pack of 6
image 1 of Rink Drink Spanish Gin Glasses - 730ml - Pack of 6image 2 of Rink Drink Spanish Gin Glasses - 730ml - Pack of 6image 3 of Rink Drink Spanish Gin Glasses - 730ml - Pack of 6image 4 of Rink Drink Spanish Gin Glasses - 730ml - Pack of 6image 5 of Rink Drink Spanish Gin Glasses - 730ml - Pack of 6

Rink Drink Spanish Gin Glasses - 730ml - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£22.00

£22.00/each

Rink Drink Spanish Gin Glasses - 730ml - Pack of 6
This set of Rink Drink Gin glasses elegantly balances a smooth sophisticated shape with comfort, poise and practicality. To formulate to perfect gin glass we took inspiration from the silhouette of the classic Spanish Copa de Balon Gin Glass. These exaggerated, oversized bowl shapes provide the opportunity for a true connoisseur's cocktail experience, giving ample room for crushed ice, fruits and botanicals to sit and infuse. A sturdy, elongated stem keeps hands clear of the bowl, keeping your beverage cooler for longer. Capable of holding a huge 730ml of liquid, these glasses serve as the perfect vessel for luscious Gin and Tonics, Pina Coladas, Punches and Spritzes. Whether you're shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Rink Drink collection does not fall short.

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here