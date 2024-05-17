RCR Crystal Orchestra Cut Glass Champagne Flutes Glasses Set - 200ml - Pack of 6

This 6 piece set of Champagne Flutes from RCR Crystal marries sumptuous Italian style with a level of craftsmanship guaranteed to transform any toast into a truly multisensory experience. Since 1967 RCR Crystal has dedicated itself to the pursuit of cutting-edge, high-performance glassware, all produced from the company's headquarters in the heart of Tuscany. The Orchestra range stands as a testament to the brand's philosophy and heritage, with a beautiful cut glass decoration that lends a vintage, art deco-inspired aesthetic to any dining table. Each piece in this collection has been crafted from RCR's special LUXION glass - an eco-friendly material that boasts exceptional clarity and shine, high resistance to shock and impact and perfect acoustics. LUXION has also been tested for over 4000 washes in professional dishwashers without even a hint of clouding, so you can be confident that these glasses will stand as a sparkling centrepiece in your glassware collection for years to come! This set comprises 6 Flutes with a 200ml capacity - perfect for toasting your favourite champagne, prosecco or other sparkling wine of choice!