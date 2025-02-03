RCR Crystal Orchestra Cut Glass Double Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses Tumblers Set - 340ml - Pack of 6

This 6 piece set of 'DOF' Whiskey Tumblers from RCR Crystal marries sumptuous Italian style with a level of craftsmanship guaranteed to transform any toast into a truly multisensory experience.

Since 1967 RCR Crystal has dedicated itself to the pursuit of cutting-edge, high-performance glassware, all produced from the company's headquarters in the heart of Tuscany. The Orchestra range stands as a testament to the brand's philosophy and heritage, with a beautiful cut glass decoration that lends a vintage, art deco-inspired aesthetic to any dining table.

Each piece in this collection has been crafted from RCR's special LUXION glass - an durable material that boasts exceptional clarity and shine, high resistance to shock and impact and perfect acoustics. LUXION has also been tested for over 4000 washes in professional dishwashers without even a hint of clouding, so you can be confident that these glasses will stand as a sparkling centrepiece in your glassware collection for years to come!

This set comprises 6 large Tumblers with a 340ml capacity - perfect for double measures of your favourite whiskey, scotch or bourbon.