Marketplace.
image 1 of RCR Crystal Orchestra Cut Glass Double Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses Tumblers Set - 340ml - Pack of 6

RCR Crystal Orchestra Cut Glass Double Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses Tumblers Set - 340ml - Pack of 6

No ratings yet

Write a review

£19.99

£19.99/each

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

RCR Crystal Orchestra Cut Glass Double Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses Tumblers Set - 340ml - Pack of 6
This 6 piece set of 'DOF' Whiskey Tumblers from RCR Crystal marries sumptuous Italian style with a level of craftsmanship guaranteed to transform any toast into a truly multisensory experience.Since 1967 RCR Crystal has dedicated itself to the pursuit of cutting-edge, high-performance glassware, all produced from the company's headquarters in the heart of Tuscany. The Orchestra range stands as a testament to the brand's philosophy and heritage, with a beautiful cut glass decoration that lends a vintage, art deco-inspired aesthetic to any dining table.Each piece in this collection has been crafted from RCR's special LUXION glass - an durable material that boasts exceptional clarity and shine, high resistance to shock and impact and perfect acoustics. LUXION has also been tested for over 4000 washes in professional dishwashers without even a hint of clouding, so you can be confident that these glasses will stand as a sparkling centrepiece in your glassware collection for years to come!This set comprises 6 large Tumblers with a 340ml capacity - perfect for double measures of your favourite whiskey, scotch or bourbon.
Sold by Rinkit

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here