Marketplace.
image 1 of Rink Drink Double-Walled Highball Glasses Set - 330ml - Pack of 2
image 1 of Rink Drink Double-Walled Highball Glasses Set - 330ml - Pack of 2image 2 of Rink Drink Double-Walled Highball Glasses Set - 330ml - Pack of 2image 3 of Rink Drink Double-Walled Highball Glasses Set - 330ml - Pack of 2image 4 of Rink Drink Double-Walled Highball Glasses Set - 330ml - Pack of 2image 5 of Rink Drink Double-Walled Highball Glasses Set - 330ml - Pack of 2

Rink Drink Double-Walled Highball Glasses Set - 330ml - Pack of 2

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£11.00

£11.00/each

Rink Drink Double-Walled Highball Glasses Set - 330ml - Pack of 2
Keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold with this set of double-walled highball glasses from Rink Drink - the perfect way to keep coffee mornings, afternoon tea and cocktail parties going for longer! The clear glass design of these tumblers adds a rich, full-bodied hit of contemporary style to coffee bars and kitchen cabinets alike, providing an elegant serving solution for cappuccino, macchiato, tea infusions and even cocktails! The striking double-wall effect serves a practical purpose too, trapping a pocket of air in between to reduce heat transfer and preserve the temperature of your chosen beverage for longer. As with all Rink Drink glassware, each piece in our Double-Wall collection is dishwasher-safe for convenient, hassle-free cleaning.

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here