Bormioli Rocco Spazio Champagne Flutes - 190ml - Pack of 6

Serve stirring Italian elegance to your glassware collection with the Spazio collection from Bormioli Rocco.

An exercise in engineering excellence, each glass in this collection has been crafted from a single piece of glass, resulting in a product that is as resiliant as it is elegant.

The large bowl provides the perfect serving vessel for your favourite sparkling wines, showcasing the sparkles as they bubble towards the tapered tip.

As with all Bormioli Rocco glassware, the Spazio range is dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleaning.