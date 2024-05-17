Marketplace.
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Florian Champagne Cocktail Saucers - 240ml - Clear - Pack of 6
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Florian Champagne Cocktail Saucers - 240ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 2 of Bormioli Rocco Florian Champagne Cocktail Saucers - 240ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 3 of Bormioli Rocco Florian Champagne Cocktail Saucers - 240ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 4 of Bormioli Rocco Florian Champagne Cocktail Saucers - 240ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 5 of Bormioli Rocco Florian Champagne Cocktail Saucers - 240ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Bormioli Rocco Florian Champagne Cocktail Saucers - 240ml - Clear - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.00

£29.00/each

Bormioli Rocco Florian Champagne Cocktail Saucers - 240ml - Clear - Pack of 6
Add sumptuous Italian style and sophistication to your home, bar or restaurant with the Florian glassware collection from Bormioli Rocco.Featuring soft, petal-like ridges and ornately-sculpted stems, the timeless elegance of these saucers makes them a sure-fire show-stealer in any environment.The classic coupe design and 240ml capacity provides the perfect serving vessel for your favourite sparkling wine, while an ultra-fine lasered rim offers a smooth transition from glass to mouth for a more refined tasting experience.With a variety of wine glasses, cocktail glasses and tumblers on offer - and having been lovingly-crafted through nearly 200 years' experience - the Florian collection from Bormioli Rocco is a truly elegant serving solution for drinks of all shapes, grapes and sizes.

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here