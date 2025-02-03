Nicola Spring Meknes Recycled Highball Glasses - 325ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Serve up some iconic Morrocan style to your home, bar or dining table with the Beldi Glass Collection from Nicola Spring. Each piece in this collection has been hand-blown in the heart of Marrakech using 100% recycled glass. The result is an authentic piece of history, each with its own unique story to tell. This Meknes Highball 325ml glass provides the perfect serving solution for juices, cocktails, smoothies and more. The smooth rolled rim and elegant moulded shape create a comfortable and premium feeling glass without the price tag. The stylish clear design ensures a standout show stopper selection that won't go unnoticed. Perfectly imperfect, the Beldi Glass Collection from Nicola Spring has everything you need to deliver a global slice of everyday happiness.

Sold by Rinkit