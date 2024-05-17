Bormioli Rocco America '20s Champagne Saucers - 230ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Add Art Deco opulence to your home bar or restaurant with the America '20s glassware collection from Bormioli Rocco.

As the name suggests, the design of these glasses takes inspiration from classic 1920's America - the era of speakeasys, flappers and the Great Gatsby! The delicate ridges that encircle each vessel dance in the light to cast intricate reflections upon surrounding surfaces, combining with an elaborate scuplted stem to dazzle and delight their audience.

Don't be fooled into thinking these glasses are all fashion and no function, however - Bormioli Rocco's special Star Glass construction provides long-lasting crystal clarity even after repeated washes, while the fine laser cut rim promises the purest taste of the delicious contents contained within.

With a variety of vessels available for drinks of all shapes and sizes, the America '20s collection is sure to render any gathering a Roaring success!