Argon Tableware Corto Stemless Champagne Flutes - 230ml - Pack of 6

The Corto collection of champagne flutes from Argon Tableware brings a contemporary twist to traditional glassware, with a striking stemless design perfect for outdoor events and packed-out party venues.

While sparkling wine traditionalists may scoff at the thought of a stemless glass, there are some scenarios where a tall, top-heavy design proves far more trouble than its worth. Picnics, for example - the eternal search for a plot of parkland level enough to prevent your fizz toppling over your tuna sandwiches! - or a house party where unoccupied surfaces are hard to come by.

Our Corto glasses serve as a strong and steady solution to uneven terrain and shaky elbows alike, thanks to a low centre of gravity that makes them far more resilient against nudges, knocks and tumbles. The classic sparkling wine silhouette provides your glass of bubbly with plenty of room to breathe, bringing the finer bouquets and flavours to the fore and transforming every sip into a tantalising tasting experience!